Tipperary pedestrians had to flee speeding motorist in Roscea

A driver who failed to stop for the gardaí forced pedestrians on a roundabout in Roscrea to take evasive action, Nenagh Court was told.

Jordan Wright of 3 Cois Eaglais, Chapel Lane, Roscrea, pleaded to dangerous driving at Limerick Road / Gantly Road on March 28, 2018.

He also pleaded to no insurance.

The court heard that Mr Wright was driving the vehicle and failed to stop for gardaí.

He drove at speed, overtaking cars and forcing the pedestrians to take evasive action.

Mr Wright was in a collision at the junction of Green Street and Gantly Road and fled the scene.

He had no insurance at the time.

He also pleaded to threatening, insulting and abusive behaviour at Roscrea Education Centre, Dublin Road, Demesne, Roscrea, on April 18, 2018.

The court was told that he was banging on a locked door at the centre and was roaring and shouting to get in at his girlfriend as they were having a row.

He also shouted threats at the centre’s staff.

The court heard that Mr Wright, who has 37 previous convictions, had submitted two letters of apology to the court, one for the staff at the centre and the other for the owner of the car he hit.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case to September 13, 2019, for victim personal statements and a probation report.