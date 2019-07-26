Tipperary man jailed for three years for indecently assaulting his sister in law when she was six years old over forty years ago

A man who indecently assaulted his sister in law when she was aged six over forty years ago was given a three year jail sentence at Clonmel Circuit Court.

Tom O Brien, now living at Toberabreeda, Tipperary town denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury on eight counts of indecent assault.

At a sentence hearing Judge Tom Sheehan imposed a five year sentence , suspending the final two years of the sentence.

The victim Anne Popplewell(nee Murray) waived her anonymity and in a powerful victim impact statement made to the court before sentencing, encouraged other victims of sexual abuse to find the strength to speak out.

"We deserve it, we deserve a full and happy life" she told the court.

Tom O Brien appeared before the court for sentence after having been found guilty by a jury of eight counts of indecent assault that occurred in Lattin between 1973 and 1976.He was found guilty on two specific charges.One related to sexual abuse while he was babysitting at his victims house and another charge related to an occasion when Tom O Brien arrived late at night in his car at the Murray cottage in Lattin and took six year old Anne out through a window before taking her for a drive in his car during which time she was indecently assaulted.

O Brien was also found guilty of six other sample charges which happened over an eighteen month period at a time when Anne lived with her sister and Mr O Brien in Lattin after the victims father died and her mother moved to England.

Judge Tom Teehan said that as with most such cases the principal aggravating factor was the victims age when the offences took place.

"The abuse took place at a time when she still had her innocence that was taken from her in a most grevious way" said Judge Tom Sheehan.

Anne Popplewell, now living in County Cork, said the abuse she suffered at such a young age made her feel an outcast, she felt like a prisoner and felt worthless.Anne said she lived with a burning rage inside her all her adult life.

After the sentence was handed down Anne Popplewell said Judge Teehan was fair and she accepted the sentence given out.

"I will hold my head high.I have done the right thing.I can now carry on with my life" said Anne Popplewell.

