Tipperary farmer set to launch campaign to lead IFA

Tipperary farmer Tim Cullinan is to launch his campaign this Friday evening to become the next president of the Irish Farmers Association.

The Ballymackey pig farmer is former chair of North Tipperary IFA and is the association's national treasurer.

Well respected within the IFA, Mr Cullinan is credited with having steadied the association's finances.

He also led a successful campaign into the high number of farm inspections being carried out in Tipperary.

He will launch his campaign to replace current IFA president Joe Healy, whose wife has links to Milestone, Hollyford, in his native Toomevara at 8.30pm this Friday, July 26.

Should Mr Cullinan be successful in his presidential bid, Tipperary would hold the top two farming positions in the country, with Greenane, Tipperary Town, dairy farmer Pat McCormack leading the ICMSA.