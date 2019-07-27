Leading consultant objects to tearing up progressive links between South Tipperary General Hospital and Cork University Hospital under new HSE plan

A leading hospital consultant has issued a stark warning that South Tipperary General Hospital and the public will be big losers if the planned restructuring of the HSE goes ahead.

Acute hospital services and long term investment in the Clonmel hospital will be jeopardised according to Professor Paud O'Regan.

The proposal to dismantle the strong working relationship between South Tipperary General Hospital and Cork University Hospital and land STGH with St. Vincents in Dublin was “plain daft” said Professor O'Regan.

“To move STGH to a hospital group serving a population of 900,000 is crazy. Nobody can tell me that Ballyporeen is local to Merrion Square and Dublin 4” said Professor O'Regan.

He said that the restructuring of the HSE was supposed to restore local decision making, local planning and a local sharing of services none of which would materialise if STGH was linked to St.Vincents.

Professor O'Regan said he and other frontline clinical staff at STGH and management would regard the decision to break up the Clonmel hospital links with Cork University Hospital as “destructive”.

“I and all the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital are amazed by this move. We are all extremely upset and disappointed at this decision” he said.

Professor O'Regan said STGH had flourished as a result of its links with Cork University Hospital as part of the South/South West hospital grouping.

“The level 4 hospital we were linked with was Cork University Hospital and now our level 4 hospital will be St. Vincent's in Dublin, which is a good two and a half hours from Clonmel, more from Ballyporeen, compared to just over an hour from Clonmel to Cork. It does not make any sense” said Professor O Regan.

While the Minister of Health was well intentioned, said Professor O'Regan, he believed Minister Harris was very badly advised. The decision was not in the best interests of the people of South Tippeary.

He called on Tipperary Oireachtas members and elected representatives to unite and make the case for STGH to remain linked to Cork University Hospital.

“Our politicians need to come together to to get rid of this kite flying and return STGH to the link with Cork University Hospital and the continuation of a very strong relationship under which some very promising developments were made “ said Professor O' Regan.

He warned that under this new grouping, STGH would be the most vulnerable to cutbacks and downgrading and would be in real danger of losing acute hospital services and the new structure grouping would make securing investment much more difficult in the future.

He said the severing of the links to Cork would destroy what had been achieved over the years.

It was wrong to “throw away” the positive developments between Clonmel and Cork in relation to the teaching hospital structure developed between the two hospitals and the developments in cardiac surgery, neurosurgery radiology as a result of the links between the two hospitals.

Professor O'Regan said a number of joint appointments were to be made between STGH and CUH became of the structure already in place and the s trength of the working relationship between the two hospitals.

He said the move to break the link between Clonmel and Cork was a “hammer blow “ to Cork as well given the progress that had been made in developing the links and services.

Professor O'Regan said STGH would now be placed in a very difficult position after years of progress.

“Developments earmarked for South Tipperary General Hospital had been stalled under previous groupings in the system but under this structure, the South/South West the logjam was broken and considerable progress was made on a number of different projects in Clonmel.

In the future Dublin 4 is not going to look sympathetically on a hospital in Clonmel”, he remarked.

