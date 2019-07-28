Tipperary County Council to carry out footbridge work

Labour’s Cllr Fiona Bonfield has welcomed the news that Tipperary County Council is to replace the damaged timber footbridges at Garrykennedy Village Park during the summer.

Cllr Bonfield said that she had made representations on this matter earlier in the year and was delighted the council had agreed to act on these.

Other projects welcomed by Cllr Bonfield were the improvements that are to be made to the junction on the L2138/L6052 south of Glencrue in Portroe and the upgrading of the footpath from the entrance of the Riverside Park in Ballina to Goosers Car Par.

She also welcomed works to be carried out to upgrade the footpath across from Glencree housing estate at the Cork Road in Newport and also the section in front of Carey’s hardware at the Square in Newport.