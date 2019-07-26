Tipperary man jailed for six years for conspiring to possess firearm and explosives

A joint FBI/Garda operation led to the arrest of a Tipperary man on conspiracy charges who was jailed for six years at Clonmel Circuit Court today.

Anthony Bates, Abbey Street, Cahir, was sentenced for conspiring to possess a gun, explosive and firearms.

Bates had been found guilty following a trial in May.

Judge Thomas Teehan imposed a seven-year sentence, suspending the final year.

The court heard that he was not the "prime mover" in the conspiracy which involved an attempt to buy the items from the United States via the Darknet, but was an important part.

The charges followed a joint FBI/garda operation after internet contacts by an unnamed third party were detected by the FBI in 2017.

A "delivery" was set up by gardaí to an address in Cahir and packages were accepted there by Bates.

He was subsequently arrested and denied all charges but found guilty of three counts of conspiring to possess the items. He was acquitted on a charge of possession.