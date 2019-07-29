Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, July 29, 2019

Late Sr Josephine Grey, Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir/Templemore

The death has occurred on July 27, 2019, of Sr Josephine Grey, Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary (formerly of Templemore and Mercy Convent, Cahir). Sr Josephine died peacefully in the care of the matron and staff of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy, Kathleen and Anne, her brothers Sean and Billy, her nieces and nephews and extended family, her mercy sisters and friends.

Reposing in The Convent Chapel, Greenhill, Carrick on Suir, on Monday, 29 July, from 4pm to 6pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Reposing in Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore, on Tuesday, 30 July, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, on Wednesday, 31 July, at 10.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace.