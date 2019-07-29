Tipperary farm leader condemns confirmation dairy herds omitted from €100m beef aid scheme

Confirmation that dairy farmers with beef herds are to be excluded from the €100m Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) has met with condemnation by ICMSA.

Tipperary dairy farmer and president of ICMSA Pat McCormack described the news that dairy farmers with herds in excess of 40 cows will be excluded form the scheme as “unjust, unfair and had set a disastrous precedent.

Mr McCormack said that the exclusion would have long-term negative effects and could only be interpreted as the Government conceding to the “loudest voices” as opposed to the “fairest argument”.

He said that the ICMSA condemned the decision and warned that dairy farmers unfairly shut out of a compensation scheme which they had every right to expect to share, “would not forget this deliberate snub”.

He said that ICMSA had been reasonable every step of the way and had deliberately not indulged in the kind of “farmer against farmer antics” that had been seen from others.

“We all know where we stand now. The net effect of this decision - however Minister Creed wants to justify it - is that full-time farmers will be shut out of the BEAM fund while part-time farmers, some of whom are professionals with significant off-farm incomes, are being included. That’s the bottom line here,” said Mr McCormack.

He said that ICMSA made no ICMSA makes no apology for representing the interests of full-time family dairy farms, and had a right to expect that family dairy farms who met all the criteria around losing money on beef through Brexit would be included in the fund.

“ It’s a bad day for the Department – and a very bad day for Irish farming,” he said.

IFA president Joe Healy said that given the increasing threat of a no-deal Brexit, substantially more EU and Government funding and supports will be needed for the beef sector.

The scheme announced today covers losses from September 24, 2018 to May 10, 2019. While this is important, unfortunately prices have deteriorated much further since May, with base prices down by 45c/kg or €160/Hd.

The scheme has also been criticised by Fianna Fáil general election candidate Sandra Farrell, who described it as “woefully inadequate”.

“The day before Brexit, £1 would buy you €1.30, today that same pound will buy you €1.11. So if you are exporting to the UK you are already down 19c for every £1 worth of beef you sell. Currency fluctuation alone has cost Irish farms 15% of their sales price,” she said.

However, the deal was welcomed by Fine gael election candidate Mary Newman Julian who said it will provide financial aid to Irish beef farmers and is targeted towards those farmers most affected.

Online applications for the sceme will open on the third week of August at www.AgFood.ie

Under the scheme applicants will have to conform to the following criteria:

- Aid will be paid on adult cattle slaughtered between 24 September 2018 and 12 May 2019, at a rate of €100 per animal subject to a maximum of 100 finished animals per herd

- Aid will also be paid on suckler cows that calved in 2018, at a rate of €40 per animal subject to a maximum of 40 sucklers per herd

- Dairy herds are not eligible for the measure, with the exception of dairy herds of less than 40 dairy cows. Smaller dairy farms typically have a mixed farming enterprise, with a lower than average dairy farm income, and a beef enterprise accounting for a higher proportion of total farm income

- Animals controlled by slaughtering establishments, and dealer/agent herds, are not eligible for this financial aid.

- Farmers who meet the initial eligibility criteria will have to be a member of a Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme or a DAFM environmental scheme and also commit to reduce the production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen (total figure) per herd by 5% for a target period (1 July 2020 - 30 June 2021) compared to a reference period (1 July 2018 – 30 June 2019) in order to qualify for aid.