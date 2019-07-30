Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Late Bernie Langton (née Delaney), Nenagh

The death has occurred of Bernie Langton (née Delaney), Shamrock Court, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by her beloved family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mick and cherished children Alex, Keith and Anita, granddaughter Alysha-Mai and by Marcella, sisters Kathleen, Patricia, Marian, Teresa, Tina, Eileen and Sharon, brother Daniel, aunts & uncles, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Remains arriving to St Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

May she rest in peace.

Late Harry Doherty, Carrick-on-Suir

The death has occurred of Harry Doherty, 32 O'Mahoney Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by burial in Faugheen Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

Late Anne (Nancy) Gaffney (née Coen), Borrisokane / Dublin / Meath

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Gaffney (née Coen), Ratoath Estate, Cabra, Dublin 7 and formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary on July 28. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, in her 91st. year. Anne (Nancy), beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) and dear mother of Eamonn, Betty (Philpott) and Evelyn (Farrell). Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sister Peg Monaghan, grandchildren Claire, Jane, Michael, Mark, Noel, Kevin, Robert and John, great-grandchildren Meabh, Hugh, Noah, Ella, Lily, Laoise, Saoirse, Molly and Charlie, sons-in-law Ben and Tony, daughter-in-law Therese, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Wednesday evening (July 31) from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road on Thursday morning (August 1) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial in St. James’ Cemetery, Athboy, Co. Meath arriving at 1.00 pm approx. House Private. Family flowers only please.

May she rest in peace.

Late Vincent McKenna, Borrisokane / Dublin

The death has occurred of Vincent McKenna, Dublin / Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully at home after a brief illness. Loving husband of Gay and adored father of Sharon and grandad to Sam and Holly. Very sadly missed his loving wife, daughter, grandchildren, son-in law Alan, brothers John and Tony, sister Philomena, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown (A94 XK28) on Wednesday (July 31) 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (August 1) at 11.30am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6w. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice.

May he rest in peace.