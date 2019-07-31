Excitement builds for Dualla Threshing Festival and Charity Horse Show next Sunday, August 4

Excitement is building ahead of next Sunday's Dualla Threshing Festival and Charity Horse Show, on August 4.

This year builds on previous festivals with even more events and shows for all the family.

Organisers are delighted to announce the horse show schedule of nearly 40 classes and seven perpetual trophies are up for grabs. Entries as always are a donation and are taken on the day.

The ring one lead rein ponies for younger children starts at 10am, followed by the ring two ponies for older children at 10.30am. The ring three ridden horses starts at 10.30am, while the ring four working hunter horses and in hand classes commence at 12noon. Contact Mairead Quinn at 086 1221782 for more information.

The Fun Dog Show is also one of the many popular attractions.

This is a show which caters for all shapes and sizes of dogs. There are eleven classes followed by a best ‘in show’ prize.

Each class will have first, second, and third prizes, and some special prizes too.

Classes are as follows:

Puppy class (up to 12 months old)

Golden Oldie (7+ years)

Small Dog

Medium Dog

Large Dog

Best Rescue Dog

Best Groomed Dog

Waggiest Tail

Best Trick

Best Junior Handler (U12)

Fancy Dress

The dog show is kindly sponsored by Maxi Zoo Clonmel and Gain Feeds. We look forward to seeing you there.

Any enquiries about the dog show, please call Laura Hannigan on 087 2546772.

The threshing show also includes an agricultural show, free children’s entertainment, carnival, pet farm, a horse show, falconry, sheep shearing, monster auction, chainsaw carving, digger skills, vintage tractors, and much, much more.

All proceeds are in aid of South Tipperary Hospice and the Day Care Centre, Cashel.