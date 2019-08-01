Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, August 1, 2019

Late Michael Coleman, Cloughabreeda, Cahir

The death has occurred of Michael Coleman, Cloughabreeda, Cahir. Michael passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Olive, his children Philip, Jackie, Suzanne and Ashling, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir for 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

May he rest in peace.

Late Pat Deere, Newtown, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Pat Deere, Newtown, Nenagh. Pat Deere formerly of Killinaive, (peacefully), at his daughter Alison's home, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Mary Ann and loving father of Colm and Alison (O'Meara). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family son, daughter, sister Margaret, daughter-in-law Clare, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Isabel, Aisling and Michael, sister-in-law Sr. Columba, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm foloweed by removal to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown) arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killinaive Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care.

May he rest in peace

Late Kevin Hanlon, Athassell Bungalow, Golden

The death has occurred of Kevin Hanlon, Erdington, Birmingham & Athassell Bungalow, Golden, Co Tipperary, May 14 in Birmingham - Kevin - Beloved husband of Susan (nee Hogan), father to Karen & grand-dad to Aoife & Eamonn. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, mother-in-law Maura, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Committal Service and Interment of Ashes in Golden Cemetery on Sunday (Aug.4th) at 12.00 noon.

May he rest in peace

Late Tommy Moloney, Thurles and Coon

The death has occurred of Tommy Moloney, Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Thurles and Coon, Kilkenny. Peacefully. Surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his nephew Richard and his wife Kathleen and their sons Shane and Liam, sisters-in-law Mary and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. (Richard is formerly of The Strand Bar, Coon, Co Kilkenny).

Reposing at his Residence (E41 WK68,via Ragg Road) on Thursday 1st August from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Cataldus's Church, Ballycahill at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 2nd at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballycahill Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care and Community Hospital of the Assumption.

May he rest in peace.



Late Mary Stapleton (née Behan), Bray and Silvermines

The death has occurred of Mary Stapleton (née Behan) of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Silvermines, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary died peacefully, on July 28, in her 95th year at Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray, Co. Wicklow; beloved wife of the late Frank, loved and loving mother of Perry, Anne, Bernadette, Rita, Noelle, Frank, Patricia and Cormac and sister of the late Paddy, Jack and Martin; she will be sadly missed by her 17 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co. Wicklow. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday, August 3 at 9.15am to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray arriving for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray.

May she rest in peace.