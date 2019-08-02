Crime

Tipperary Garda warning after cash stolen from parked car

Public urged not leave valuables on view

Tipperary Star reporter

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Garda warning after cash stolen from parked car

The gardaí in Tipperary are warning people not to leave valuables in parked cars

The gardaí are warning the public not to leave cash or valuables in their cars following the theft of a large amount of money from a vehicle in Nenagh.

The money was taken from a parked car and the gardaí were quick to repond, arresting a female a short time later.

All of the cash was recovered.

Meanwhile, a chainsaw and hedgecutters were stolen during a burglary at Norwood, Nenagh, last weekend.