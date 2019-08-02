Crime
Tipperary Garda warning after cash stolen from parked car
Public urged not leave valuables on view
The gardaí in Tipperary are warning people not to leave valuables in parked cars
The gardaí are warning the public not to leave cash or valuables in their cars following the theft of a large amount of money from a vehicle in Nenagh.
The money was taken from a parked car and the gardaí were quick to repond, arresting a female a short time later.
All of the cash was recovered.
Meanwhile, a chainsaw and hedgecutters were stolen during a burglary at Norwood, Nenagh, last weekend.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on