Tipperary Garda warning after cash stolen from parked car

The gardaí are warning the public not to leave cash or valuables in their cars following the theft of a large amount of money from a vehicle in Nenagh.

The money was taken from a parked car and the gardaí were quick to repond, arresting a female a short time later.

All of the cash was recovered.

Meanwhile, a chainsaw and hedgecutters were stolen during a burglary at Norwood, Nenagh, last weekend.