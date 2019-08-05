Housing
Tipperary County Council decision expected on Nenagh houses
New homes planned for town site
Tipperary County Council is due to make a decision on Wednesday, August 7, on an application for a new housing development in Nenagh.
The development, which was lodged with the council last January in the name of Eko Integrated Services Ltd, consists of the construction of 16 semi-detached, three-bedroom, two-storey houses and eight three-bedroom, two-storey terraced houses, 12 two-bedroom apartments over four storeys, new entrance gates and access road to existing holiday homes and associated site works at Tyone, Nenagh North and Nenagh South, Dublin Road Nenagh.
