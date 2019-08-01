Frankie Gavin and guests live in Lonergans pub, Clonmel, on August 12

Clonmel World Music is delighted to announce a very special show in Lonergans pub Clonmel, on Monday August 12.

Ireland’s most famous traditional musicican, Frankie Gavin will grace the stage for a very special intimate, all seated show.

He will be joined by George Grasso, and by special guests Emma Corbett and Cian Smith.

Frankie Gavin headed the list of recipients of the Gradam Ceoil TG4 2018 Traditional Music Awards.

A native of Corrandulla, just north of Galway city, he has been prominent on the national scene for over forty years, first making headlines as founder member of the acclaimed group De Dannan.

His dazzling virtuosity on the fiddle and his championing of the pioneering showmanship in early 20th century recordings of Irish music made in North America have won him many fans within and outside the tradition.

Frankie comes from a musical family and started playing when he was given a tin whistle for his fourth birthday. At the age of six, Frankie played for President Kennedy when he visited Ireland in 1963.

Fifty years later, Kennedy’s daughter Caroline came to Ireland to open the National Library’s exhibition commemorating the four days her father spent in Ireland. Frankie, together with sister Norin and brother Sean entertained their American guests again.

In the early 1970s Gavin played musical sessions at Galway’s Cellar Bar, with Alec Finn (bouzouki, guitar), Mickey Finn (fiddle), Charlie Piggott (banjo), and Johnnie (Ringo) McDonagh (bodhrán). In 1974, from these and further sessions, he founded the group De Dannan with Alec Finn.

Although De Danann has had many highpoints over a quarter of a century, particularly with the singing of Dolores Keane and Maura O’Connell and the box playing of Mairtin O’Connor, Frankie’s powerful virtuoso fiddle playing has always been at the core of the De Dannan sound.

Frankie has recorded 16 albums with De Dannan as well as a number of solo albums, and three collaborations. He has also guested with The Rolling Stones on their Voodoo Lounge album, with Keith Richards on ‘Wingless Angels’ and with Earl Scruggs the great banjo man. Gavin has also played and recorded with Andy Irvine, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello, Stéphane Grappelli, and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

His current project is The Roaring 20s Irish Orchestra, which celebrates the 1920’s music of the Flanagan Brothers.

“A superbly uncompromising player, he makes refreshment of the old by picking out and polishing every detail and setting it off in a steady, listenable pace,” writes music critic Fintan Vallely in the Sunday Tribune. “Gavin is edgy and brilliant on both fiddle and flute, with always the most meticulous attention given to tone and variation.

“Live, his tune sets are perfectionism that drive and are driven by an audience spontaneity that spurs Gavin to push fiddle from shriek to rasping bass.”

This special show takes place in Lonergans pub in Clonmel, in a cafe style setting with full seating at candle-lit tables.

Doors for the gig will open at 7pm. Music will start at 7.45pm prompt.

Tickets are €20, and are available on www.clonmelworldmusic.com and in Lonergans pub