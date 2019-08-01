Dream family home goes on the West Waterford market

A property located in the heart of the rich West Waterford countryside has gone on the market.

Located on a private avenue at Caherbrack, Ballinamult, this substantial property is a dream family residence.

The Ballinamult Horse Show was actually held on the site during the 1950s.

The property is currently divided into separate apartments and has the potential to provide a spacious family home with the possibility of guest accommodation adjacent. It is in need of some modernisation, but the property retains its original features.

Externally, there is a large yard to the front of the property with two traditional cut stone buildings.

In front of residence, there is a range of cut stone out-offices with five stone arches, suitable for conversion to living accommodation or for stabling.

The garden is to the rear of the residence with mature trees and shrubs. A woodland area with old rockery provides shelter from the east wind.

Guide price: €380,000.

Visit Harty Auctioneers for more information.