Clonmel to Chester: 'Absolutely speechless' Tipperary man wins top fitness award

A Clonmel, County Tipperary, man was left “absolutely speechless” after being crowned the Best Fitness Blogger in Ireland at the recent Irish Fitness Industry Awards in Dublin.

Griffith Avenue’s Neil Fox started blogging in 2017 after discovering his passion for improving others’ health, wellbeing and quality of life.

The cardiovascular health blogger set up a website, giving his followers the tools to achieve health and lifestyle goals while also addressing their queries.

“I started blogging because people back home were asking me for advice and training programmes while I was living in Chester in the United Kingdom,” says Neil, who studied an MSc in Cardiovascular Health and Rehabilitation at the University of Chester.

Neil, who is a Clonmel CBS High School graduate, says his “proactive and networking approach” led him to success at the prestigious Irish Fitness Industry Awards.

“I always read up newly published journals and ebooks. I put a lot of effort into making the website look professional, easy to scan blogs with killer, eyecatching headings and high-quality visuals aids.

“The knowledge and experience I gained first-hand from working and studying abroad within cardiovascular health, rehabilitation with patients with coronary heart disease such as heart attack, heart failure and percutaneous coronary intervention, and wellbeing industry played an important role in winning the award, alongside my passion and hard work,” he explains.

Neil is “excited and filled with optimism” about his future in the blogging industry. "I was absolutely speechless, in shock and shaking with a rapid heart rate when I won the award. I couldn’t get over the fact that I won. I was honoured to be nominated and to make it through to the finals in the first place, but to win it was something else,” the 26-year-old says.

“I only really have a short-term plan, which is to continue to build on what I have achieved so far and to keep blogging,” he adds.