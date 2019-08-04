Summer in Tipperary - Burncourt Festival was a great family weekend

Burncourt’s Festival Weekend by Breeda Fitzgerald

Last weekend’s Burncourt’s Festival proved as usual a great family occasion.

The Quiz on Friday night, though down on numbers proved highly competitive , with plenty of banter and ably handled by Quizzer Siobhan. Worthy winners on the night were John Butler, Richard Butler, John Kearney and Barry Cusack.

Having a ball at Burncourt Gala Day were Maureen Creed with Jamie Russell.

The Gala Day was preceded by a Car Treasure Hunt on Saturday afternoon which was again very competitive and hugely entertaining.

Despite the inclement weather on Sunday, the Gala Day went ahead as planned with lots of fun for all the family. From start to finish the “4th Cork Scout” field and facilities which Burncourt Community Council was so grateful to be available to them was alive to children’s shouts and the adults’ chatter. The facilities with awning proved ideal for Tipperary weather conditions. The side shows designed and manufactured by Shane and Willie proved popular as did the face painting. The BBQ and Tea stalls were very busy and proved a welcome seating area for those who wanted to meet with friends and neighbours and have a chat. Though the Kids’ Races had to be abandoned , the intrepid U8 Girls and Boys took to the field for a match. All other games will be played at a later date.

To the great workers who set up the field and cleared it afterwards a huge thank you. A special word of thanks to the organising committee and the volunteers , particularly the hard working teenagers who came on board to set everything in motion. As it is well known that any community event requires much planning and background work and this was the story over the weekend in Burncourt .

Well done all.

Winners of the Raffle:

Friday night- Meal for Two sponsored by Kilcoran Lodge Hotel - Thomas Quirke

Sunday night- 1, Two nights B&B sponsored by Westlodge Hotel, Bantry - Brid Caplice, 2, One for All Voucher sponsored by Paul & Christine Curtin - Chris Wills.