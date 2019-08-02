Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, August 2, 2019

Late Paul Barry, Nenagh and Dalkey

The death has occurred of Paul Barry, Nenagh, Tipperary and Dalkey, Dublin. Peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 31 follwing a protracted illness. Predeceased by his sisters Eileen & Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jo, sister Mary and brother Jim, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 4.30 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock. followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 2.30 o'clock. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

May Paul rest in peace

Late Patricia Bracken, Roscommon and Killenaule

Patricia (Ciss) Bracken, née Mc Cormack, Ballyglass, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon and formerly of Killenaule, Co Tipperary, August 1st 2019, peacefully, in the lovely care of the staff of Inis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague. Predeceased by her husband Patrick.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her daughters Mary Nundlall (Dublin), Deirdre Glennon (Lanesboro) and Ricella O’Reilly (Tyrellspass), sisters Eileen (Cork), Ursula (Canada) and brother Austin (New York), sons in law Peter and Greg, grandchildren Raja, Christopher, Conor, Caoimhe, Lauren, Freya, Saoirse, great-grandson Gerard, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode:N39 F439) on Saturday, August 3, from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, arriving for funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. House Private Sunday morning, please.

May she rest in peace

Late Mary Doyle, Cashel

The death has occurred of Mary Doyle (née Heaney), Rathordan, Cashel and formerly of Boytonrath, New Inn, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Thursday, August 1, peacefully at home. Mary, beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons P.J., Peter, Anthony and John, daughters Maria, Heidi, Carmel and Christine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Christy and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice.

May she rest in peace

Late James Keaty, Kilfeacle

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Keaty, Kilfeacle, Tipperary, August 1, peacefully surrounded by his loving family - James (Jimmy) – predeceased by his wife Kitty (neé Lacey), deeply regretted by his sons John, Noel, Declan & Jamie, daughters Marie (Grogan) & Carmel (Lonergan), brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town Friday (Aug. 2nd) from 5.00pm, removal at 7.30 pm. to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace