‘Big and bold’ vision needed for Cashel, says former Mayor

A former mayor of Cashel has called for a new bold vision for Cashel, following a notice of motion by Cllr Declan Burgess.

Tom Wood said: “I am pleased to note from a response to a motion tabled by Councillor Burgess at the July municipal meeting that the Council is fully committed to supporting the OPW and its partners in identifying and securing a suitable site within the town of Cashel for the development of a new reception facility for the Rock.

“I also understand that at a recent meeting of interested parties with the Office of Public Works, including Failte Ireland and the Council, it was agreed that site identification would be a priority.

“At the May municipal meeting, addressed by an official from the OPW, I had raised the possibility that a new reception/visitor centre could be developed at the former Presentation Convent site on Friar Street as it was in the ownership of the Council and could meet many of the essential requirements including parking.

“With Failte Ireland selecting Cashel earlier this year as a major destination on their Ancient Ireland East route, significant and exciting developments at the Cashel Palace Hotel, a new town park on lands adjacent to the Rock and a quality pedestrian route to the Town Centre, I believe this is the opportune moment to finally develop something ‘big and bold’ to highlight the history of Cashel and outline areas and cater for the ever-increasing number of visitors to this part of our Premier County.

“A suitably located reception visitor centre is the route towards achieving that,” added Mr Wood