Traffic 'chaotic' around County Tipperary with Waterford All Together Now Festival

Traffic is extremely heavy around parts of Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir and surrounding Waterford areas as festivalgoers descend on Curraghmore Estate for All Together Now.

It’s especially slow on the Kilmeaden Road (R680) towards Carrick-on-Suir, with delays both ways on the Dungarvan Road (R676) down to the Kilmacthomas turn-off, according to AA Roadwatch.

According to local reports this afternoon, it has taken people over 30 minutes to travel from the quays in Carrick-on-Suir, over the Old Bridge and through Carrickbeg.

Traffic is very heavy is surrounding Carrickbeg housing estates, with one local describing it as "chaotic". Others have reported been stuck in traffic in a Carrickbeg housing estate for over 45 minutes and still haven't moved.