Tipperary sports club pays tribute to Norman Rankin, a member for over 50 years

Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel has paid a moving tribute to its former member, Norman Rankin, who has died –

“Sadly, last week we bid a final farewell to our longtime and much esteemed member Norman Rankin, who went to his eternal reward last Thursday.

Norman was a member for over 50 years and despite his hearing and speech issues, he led a very active social and sporting life.

He could not hear the band, but that did not stop him dancing, he would be an ideal candidate for Strictly Come Dancing.

On the sporting front he excelled at table tennis, badminton and pitch & putt. He represented the Club in all three sports. He was highly competitive and would eat you for an ace, but was a gentleman at all times.

Later on, when he cut back on sports, he joined the Lotto Committee and was available every Saturday night to sort tickets.

Norman, thank you for the memories, you were an inspiration to us all and it was an honour knowing you all these years, as you were a great clubman.

We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Lena, daughters Tricia, Linda and Siobhan and extended family. May he rest in peace”.