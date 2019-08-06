Tender process for new Cashel radio studio

Cashel’s radio listeners can look forward to the end of this month for an update on progress in relation to the Cashel radio studio.

In recent correspondence relating to the Cashel radio studio, Mr Roger Wood, senior executive engineer with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), has informed Tom Wood that, “the radio station is currently in the middle of the tender process for the work on the studio.

“I will get back to you at the end of August with more information on the progress of the project.”

In welcoming the update from the BAI and recognising that locating a premises, securing a lease, planning permission and funding, plus other related factors, were all going to be time consuming, the re-establishment of the Cashel studio will “be widely supported and welcomed,” according to Tom Wood, a former Co Councillor and mayor of the heritage town.

The studio was formerly located at Halla na Feile in a premises to the rear of the Parish Centre and the former Civic Offices on Friar Street.

In earlier correspondence, Anne Power, administrator with Tipp Mid West Radio Co-Op Ltd, advised, “we are waiting for an approximate time frame to be given to us by McCall Surveyors.

“We have also had to employ a structural engineer and have a firm to do a visual impact assessment, all paid for by Tipp Mid West Radio.”

Previously, Tom Wood told a meeting of Tipperary Cashel municipal district that “the loss of the Cashel studio has been a loss to many listeners in our area and also to those people, especially the youth, who would be on air if the studio was here.

“The quality of programmers from Cashel, a heritage town with in excess of 350,000 visitors to the Rock of Cashel annually, was always recognised and we wish to see the studio re-opened without further delay.”