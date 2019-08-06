€119 million to be invested in Tipperary under National Broadband Plan

The roll out of high-speed broadband to over 30,000 premises in Tipperary has moved one step closer, as the Government announced that work to finalise the contract for the National Broadband Plan (NBP) is well progressed.

This is welcome news for the many homes and business premises in County Tipperary which are adversely affected by lack of broadband and many of which have been lobbying their local representatives for years to get the same services as their counterparts in the capital and major cities around the country. The high-speed broadband roll-out will cover the remaining 36% premises in the county.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton recently told the Cabinet that “it is crucial that we move to sign the contract so that the one million people who today are without access, are not left behind."

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) is the preferred bidder for the contract, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has already indicated that he would like to have the contract signed by the National Ploughing Championships in mid-September this year. The first homes could be passed and connected by early autumn next year once the contract is closed.

Tipperary will receive an investment of €119 million to provide fibre broadband to 30,250 homes in the Intervention Area (IA). This is a mapped area of rural Ireland where high-speed broadband is currently not commercially available and it encompasses over half a million premises, including 56,000 farms and 44,000 businesses. In Tipperary, this includes areas such as Rossmore, Toor and Lisheen.

In total, 36% of all premises in Tipperary will be passed and eligible for connection. The high-speed broadband is set to revolutionise working and home life for many who have had limited or congested connectivity up until now. Some of the many benefits of high-speed broadband include e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, more remote working and the availability of value bundle phone, TV and internet packages.

Commenting on the latest news, Tipperary Chamber of Commerce CEO David Shanahan said: “County Tipperary Chamber welcome the latest news regarding the investment commitment and move towards securing high-speed broadband for our county. The fact that over one third of the premises in the county still do not have access to high-speed internet in 2019 is creating huge problems in this digital era. This lack of adequate communication highlights the divide between rural and urban life. When this project is finished more business owners/managers/workers will be able to work from home and be able to work part time, balancing family life, bereavement and ill health. We look forward to this roll out and the expansion of business in County Tipperary as a result."

Tipperary businessman Cornelius Traas of The Apple Farm further welcomes the news.“We are very frustrated at not having fibre broadband given it has been running past our gate for at least a decade but not to our premises. We have been told that this particular fibre is not accessible to locals. As a tourism operator we often have up to 100 guests staying at our farm. Unfortunately our location is a mobile phone blackspot and when our guests try to use our wifi, it is hopeless as our connection is so poor - either working via satellite which is stop-start and limited in capacity or 3G wireless router which is intermittent because of our location.

"In addition, we attempt to operate an online sales division for our drinks products, which is also hampered by the hopeless connectivity. Lastly, we often run into difficulty trying to connect to the websites of regulators and government departments (e.g. Failte Ireland and Bord Bia), despite the fact that these institutions expect us to make statistical returns and provide information to them online, which is really unreasonable considering our lack of connectivity."

NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick said he welcomed Minister Bruton’s recent progress update and said his team are continuing to work hard to ensure contract close in the coming months. “In addition to the €119 million we will be investing in Tipperary, we will also be creating 2,000 jobs across rural Ireland with the national roll-out of broadband, which will be a substantial boost to the local economies. Access to broadband will also create secondary employment to existing local business and enterprises which have been struggling to compete in the current digital economy,” added NBI hea dof deployment Donal Hanrahan.