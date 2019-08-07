Tipperary town musician in quest to represent Ireland in Youth Eurovision

A fourteen year old Tipperary Town musician is making a serious bid to represent Ireland in the Youth Eurovision.

Daniel Ryan, son of Michael John and Siobhan Ryan (Danny Ryan Music Shop) has made it through to the televised quarter finals of The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

Daniel has already made it through thousands of applicants, then hundreds and now he has made it all the way to the televised quarter finals. The successful winner of these televised finals will go onto the final and then whomever wins will represent Ireland in Poland at the 2019 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in November. Filming of this quarter final will take place in the RTE studios, Donnybrook, Dublin later this month.

Daniel’s passion is music, he plays the classical violin and is working towards Grade 8 Royal Irish Academy of music exams, he is a member of the County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra, he also plays classical Piano grade 7, the Guitar, Ukulele and drums. Singing is his biggest passion and he has previously achieved a distinction in Grade 5 Associated Board Singing Exam in 2018 and has received an award for achieving the highest mark in Sightsinging.

Daniel loves to sing and is a member of St. Michael’s Church Choir, Tipperary Town for years and is also a member of the award winning Cantette Childrens Choir in Limerick.

Daniel is a Rockwell College student, he sings in the Rockwell College Choir and attends singing lessons in Rockwell. Daniel was previously honoured to perform the solo of "Walking in the Air" from the Snowman with the University of Limerick Orchestra in 2017.

He also performed the Solo of "Walking in the Air" from the Snowman with The Galway Youth Orchestra for their production, in The Black Box Theatre, Galway. Then last Christmas he was invited to sing again as soloist with the University of Limerick Orchestra who were joined by Limerick Choral Union at their Annual Christmas Concert where he performed Kyrie Eleison and Angry Flames from Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace in the University of Limerick Concert Hall under the Direction of Malcolm Green. This year during the summer he took part in the Sing Ireland’s Irish Youth Training Choir in the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance in the University of Limerick and a Concert under the Direction of Eunan McDonald.

Daniel will be heading to RTE accompanied by family and friends who have been invited as guests in the audience for the filming.

For this televised quarter final Daniel will be singing Gavin James’s well known song titled ‘Nervous’ which will be sung ‘as Gaeilge’ on the night. The televised quarter finals and the final programmes will be aired weekly on TG4 in Autumn 2019.

This Annual Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019 which is in its seventeen year, and was debuted by Ireland in 2015 will be held at the Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland on the 24th November. Tv & 2fm radio star Eoghan McDermot will host these televised Eurovision National finals.

The quarter finals are the last 28 people. There are four groups of seven whereby two will be chosen from each quarter final, (two out of each seven)so two out of the seven will go into the semi finals and then it will be down to three in the final. The outright winner will represent Ireland. The winners in each televised show will be chosen by a panel

