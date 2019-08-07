'Truly amazing':Tipperary housing estates praised for supporting All Together Now Festival motorists

Residents living in Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary, have been praised for lending a helping hand to festivalgoers en route to the All Together Now Festival last Friday.

Motorists, including a Dublin party bus and many families with young children, were stuck in traffic for hours on their way to Curraghmore Estate, Portlaw, for the August bank holiday weekend festival.

Residents in Carrickbeg housing estates ensured motorists had food and water, and allowed them to use their toilet facilities as they waited in the humid conditions.

Festivalgoers on a bus from the capital told TipperaryLive.ie that the traffic was “worse than Dublin”. They got off the bus, soaked up the sunshine and enjoyed their beverages while mingling with the locals.

Traffic was particularly bad on the Kilmeaden Road (R680) towards Carrick-on-Suir, with delays both ways on the Dungarvan Road (R676) down to the Kilmacthomas turn-off.

Following the event, an All Together Now spokesperson praised the attendees for enduring the traffic and the weather, ultimately making the festival “truly amazing”. They added: “You were respectful of each other, of the beautiful landscape and all our wonderful performers - even wasps couldn't ruin your buzz.”