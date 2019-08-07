Tipperary County Council nominated for three local authority awards

Tipperary County Council has been nominated under three categories in this year's Excellence in Local Government Awards 2019 run by Chambers Ireland.

The Richard Mulcahy Sensory Playground and Garden in Clonmel has been nominated in the Supporting Active Communities section.

it was nominated in the Commemorations and Centenaries section for Solohead Parish Centenary Soloheadbeg 1919.

Its Sign of The Times campaign got it a nomination in the Disability Services Provision category.

The awards features a total of 22 local authorities shortlisted over 16 categories, including a new addition, Age Friendly Initiative, which showcases efforts to make Ireland a great place in which to grow old.

The Excellence in Local Government Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

"Once again my Department is very proud to support the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards. The Awards are an important platform for bringing to the fore the outstanding and meaningful work that is so crucial to the development of our local communities. It is local projects such as these which make Ireland a better place at national level," said Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy.

The awards ceremony takes place in Dublin on November 28.