Tipperary to St Petersburg: 'Trip to Russia has changed my life'

Tipperary student Sihoo Kim is celebrating after winning bronze at the International Economics Olympiad in St Petersburg, Russia.

The competition featured exams in finance, macroeconomics, financial literacy, case studies as well as portfolio management. While Rockwell College's Sihoo (known as Bob) performed consistently throughout, it was his gold medal performance in portfolio management that ensured his overall bronze medal.

Rockwell College economics teacher Pat Egan, who accompanied Bob to St Petersburg, spoke very fondly of his ability and work ethic which was evident from early on.

Having won the Irish Young Economist of the Year Award in UCD this May, Bob was chosen to captain the Irish team which consisted of students from Glenstal and Colaiste Ciaran in Limerick.

An emotional Bob remarked: “This whole competition has changed my life. I had originally planned on studying maths but I now plan on studying pure economics in UCD in September, Leaving Cert results permitting. I think that winning the Young Economist of the Year Award has given me a huge boost and was a great source of confidence during the Leaving Cert. I would encourage every student to take part in the competition. It has enabled me to captain Ireland and to meet with such dignitaries as Minister Pascal Donoghue at Government Buildings and many others from different nations in Russia."