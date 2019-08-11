New cardiac consultant to cover patients in the Mid West

UL Hospitals Group has announced the appointment of Dr Ihsan Ullah as consultant interventional cardiologist at the Cardiology Department in University Hospital Limerick.

Dr Ullah graduated from the University of Peshawar, Pakistan, in 2004, and has been a member of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland since 2010. He began his training at UHL in 2010, and completed the Irish Cardiology Specialist Training Scheme.

Completing his Fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at St James’s Hospital Dublin/Trinity College Dublin, Dr Ullah gained significant experience in general cardiology and in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Prior to taking up his new role at UHL, Dr Ullah was a consultant cardiologist for more than three years, at St James’s Hospital Dublin and University Hospital Limerick.

Dr Ullah also worked as a sub investigator in the Cardiology/Pharmacology Research Department of St James’s Hospital Dublin, publishing his research in peer-reviewed journals, and presenting his findings in national and international meetings.

His special interests include complex coronary intervention, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and valvular heart disease. Dr Ullah is also fully trained in devices implantation.

The cardiology department at UHL is a modern facility that provides 24-hour cardiac care to patients from North Tipperary, Limerick, Clare, North Kerry and North Cork.

Dr Ullah is on a team of six consultants in the department, which provides a range of non-invasive and interventional procedures, including ECG, echocardiogram, coronary angiography, coronary angioplasty, stenting and advanced structural interventions.

The Cardiology Department opened in January 2013 and is located in the Critical Care Block. It includes a 16-bed acute cardiac care unit, a step down cardiac facility and a day cardiology unit.

UHL is a nationally designated 24/7 Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PPCI) centre for STEMIs.