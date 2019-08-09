Tipperary land sales - forty acres of prime site near Clonmel for auction

PF Quirke & Co Ltd in Clonmel are starting the autumn auction season early, offering a top-quality holding at Ballyvaughan, Clonmel for sale on September 3.

The lands extend to 16.32Ha (40.328acres) and are excellent throughout.

They have good road frontage, fabulous views and are close to Clonmel.

The property will be offered in 3 lots, Lot 1: Folio TY33779 - 7.81Ha (19.3ac) currently in tillage, Lot 2: Folio TY20317 - 8.51Ha (21.03ac) currently in grass, Lot 3: The Entire.

Pat Quirke says these are very good lands, in a sought-after area. Their proximity to Clonmel will interest farmers and non-farmers alike.

They are easily farmed, without waste, with excellent views of the Comeraghs and Slievenamon. The solicitor with carriage of sale is Helen O'Brien, Bowe O'Brien, Waterford. For further details, visit www.pfq.ie or call 052 612 1622