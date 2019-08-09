All Ireland hurling fever builds in Roscrea

All Ireland excitement is reaching fever pitch in Roscrea, as bunting and flags go up around town ahead of Tipperary’s clash with Kilkenny.

“This evening we got together for our support to Tipperary,” said Cllr Shane Lee last week. “The banter was epic, the cheering was full blown.

“In fairness to Hobbs he is the only man for the finisher man’s knot - we used his height to our advantage and got him to put the bunting all around the kerbs. Bob, in fairness is the real boss and kept everyone on their toes.

“Terence, as always just set the place alight with his energy and to be fair knows a fair bit about the whole feel good factor type of thing.

“Taf, Rose, Katie, Sarah, I must say are the back bone of all of it, bunting spotless, and flags sorted out. Dissie just kept everything flowing nicely. Thanks a million to Darren and Gavin.

“Thanks a million to all of you for the great bit of fun and we got the main road complete.

“We have run out of bunting so we have to reach out to our community for some donations as we only have a few flags left and we would love to get the park done. Bunting is expensive, it's now €13 for one length so it's going to take quite a lot to finish it. If you would like to donate let me know,” added Cllr Lee.