Rest in peace Annie O’Connor of Cashel, formerly of Garranmore, Dualla

Mrs. Annie O’Connor (nee O’Connor) passed peacefully on Thursday, May 30, surrounded by her loving family at St Joseph’s Hospital Clonmel.

Annie, in her 96th year, was a beloved native of Cashel and formerly of Garranmore, Dualla, County Tipperary.

Annie, wife of the late Christopher and mother of thirteen children, will be remembered for her warm heart and for the welcoming nature she showed towards everyone she met.

Annie upheld a strong Catholic faith and was a well-known face at St. John the Baptist Church where she attended the 10.30am Mass on a daily basis. Annie was the last surviving member of her own family.

Annie will be deeply missed by her sons Christy, Richard, Thomas and Bernard, her daughters Statia, Zena, Dorothy, Kathleen, Helen, Patricia, Ann, Joan and Teresa, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A sincere thanks is to be expressed towards Dr. Declan Murphy and the Palliative Care Team of St. Joseph’s Hospital Clonmel for the genuine care and commitment they showed towards Annie during her final days.

Annie’s funeral mass was a celebration of her long life and the large congregation present demonstrated how respected she was as a member of the community.

To her family, Annie was the best mother, grandmother and great grandmother that ever lived, and she will be dearly missed. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.