The Wood of O duo to perform in Kilcash this Friday night

The inaugural MusicontheMountain concert starring Breege Phelan and guitarist Will McLellan takes place in Kilcash Community Centre this Friday, August 16 at 8pm.

MusicontheMountain is the apt name for a new initiative being undertaken by artist Mia Carney and her partner Billy Keane, which will bring performers from all around Ireland and maybe even the world to Kilcash at the foot of the iconic Sliabhnamban mountain.

Mia and Billy are avid music fans disillusioned with the noise and lack of attention during musicians’ performances. This sparked the idea of creating an atmospheric seated music venue, filled with soft lighting in a vintage tearoom setting.

The first concert in the series coincides with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Musicians and singer song-writers Breege Phelan and Will McLellan, who form “The Wood of O” duo will perform the songs of some of their favourite female vocalists including Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Nina Simone, Kate Bush, Edith Piaf, Stevie Nicks, Iris DeMent and Imelda May as well as a selection of their original songs.

Renowned musician and producer, Martin Murray, will make a guest appearance for a number of songs.

You can "bring your own bottle" to the event while tea, coffee and homemade baked delights will be available at the interval. Tickets cost €15 and can be purchased by telephoning (087) 121 3839 or (086) 845 1833. Advance booking advised as seating is limited.