Tipperary native named 'Priest of the Year' is US state of Montana

FR TOM TOBIN NAMED PRIEST OF THE YEAR IN MONTANA

Fr Tom Tobin, a native of Knockgraffon in South Tipperary has been honoured with the Priest of the Year Award 2019 by Montana Knights of Columbus Council. Fr Tom has just completed his 60th year as a priest with almost all of those years serving the Eastern Diocese of Montana, USA.

We are all very proud of Fr Tom, he was born and raised in Knockgraffon, Co. Tipperary. He is a great supporter of Tipperary hurling and keeps up to date with everything that is happening with Tipperary GAA.

No doubt, he will be praying hard for a Premier County victory over Kilkenny on Sunday next.

Fr Tom is sent ‘The Nationalist’ every week by Kevin and Dina Moore and loves catching up with all the local news from his native place.

We all join in wishing Fr Tom many more years of health and happiness in his great service to God and his parishioners.