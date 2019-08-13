Food safety
Tipperary restaurant is served with food closure order
Nenagh's Tang City among eight cited by Food Safety Authority
Nenagh's Tang City was among eight premises closed by the Food Safety Authority
A Tipperary restaurant has been served with a food safety closure order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.
Tang City, Kickham Street, Nenagh, was one of eight restaurants, cafes and butchers shops nationwide to be served with an order in July.
The others were in Dublin, Kilkenny, Limerick, Carlow and Kildare.
The order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on