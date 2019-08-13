Tipperary restaurant is served with food closure order

A Tipperary restaurant has been served with a food safety closure order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

Tang City, Kickham Street, Nenagh, was one of eight restaurants, cafes and butchers shops nationwide to be served with an order in July.

The others were in Dublin, Kilkenny, Limerick, Carlow and Kildare.

The order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.