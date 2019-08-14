Tipperary wastewater plant goes green by switching to solar power

Nenagh’s wastewater plant is playing its part in cutting the carbon footprint through a sustainable energy pilot project being run by Irish Water.

The plant is among the first in Ireland to use clean, sustainable solar energy at the plant, reducing energy consumption.

Run in partnership with Tipperary County Council, the pilot project involved installing 118 solar panels on the grounds of the plant. The panels will generate 32,000 kWh electricity per year, providing a clean, renewable and secure supply of energy for the plant and reducing carbon emissions by 15 tonnes per year.

“Treating wastewater requires a huge amount of energy. In fact, Irish Water is one of the largest energy users in the country. We are committed to becoming more sustainable and improving our energy efficiency year on year.

“We expect this pilot project to show how moving to solar energy and becoming more energy efficient will improve our energy profile, as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving money,” said Stephen Seymour, capital portfolio delivery manager with Irish Water

The installation works were carried out by Saliis Ltd on behalf of Irish Water.