Roscrea born writer Marie Pridgen launches new book, Morag and the Land of Tír na nÓg

A Roscrea born author has written her first Irish fairytale which is receiving rave reviews on Amazon.

Marie Pridgen now lives in the USA but remembers her Roscrea roots with fondness. “I was born and raised in Roscrea, to a large Irish family. I had four sisters and one brother.

“I grew up learning about our Irish folklore and especially about the wee folk. Fairies were very special in our household and we had a very magical childhood.

My grandmother was gone before I was born, and I never had the opportunity to meet her, but she did pass along her wonderful stories about her encounters with fairies.

“My mother also loved fairies and she would tell us all about my grandmother’s adventures which inspired me to dream about them and about Tír na nÓg.

“Every Sunday my uncle Tom would take my sister Catherine and I out to Golden Grove where we would hope to get a glimpse of the fairies. It was a magical time for me and my family,”

Childhood is supposed to be about imagination, innocence and the belief in magic, says Marie. “Tír na nÓg was a place I longed to find because it was filled with health, laughter, the sun always shines, and the rivers ran gold in colour.

“A few years ago I decided to write about a fairy named Morag and her home, Tír na nÓg. I wanted to share my love of my country, folklore, and to bring back innocence and magic back to our children.

“It is very important for me to share my love of my country and pass along my stories to my daughter and grandchildren. I want to keep our culture alive and to give every childhood a childhood like mine.”

Morag and the Land of Tír na nÓg is availabe on Amazon for $10 (€9).