'Truly spectacular' Tipperary student gets top results in Leaving Certificate at Cashel Community School

Cashel Community School, County Tipperary, students celebrated their Leaving Cert results on Tuesday, with James O’Sullivan achieving the maximum 625 points.

“It was marvellous to see the delight and sheer happiness of those young people as they received their results. This year’s results were truly spectacular with results in all areas being above the national average,” said principal John Gallagher.

“Cashel Community School is very proud of the Class of 2019. It takes a huge amount of hard work and dedication on the part of students, staff and parents to achieve this level of performance. Many of the students exceeded their own expectations and it is wonderful to see their efforts recognised on a number of levels.

“We congratulate all of our students for realising their individual potential and we wish them every success in their future endeavours,” he added.

Deputy principal Miss Margaret Moore said 5% of the students scored in excess of 550 points, 16% over 500 points or higher and 30% secured over 450 points.

Finally, deputy principal John Murray offered his advice for the coming days, stating that “going forward we would advise students to consider all their options as they reflect on their Leaving Certificate results.” He acknowledged that while most students are planning on accepting college places, others are considering further training or direct employment.