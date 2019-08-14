All-Ireland legends Q&A with breakfast special for Tipperary and Kilkenny fans

All roads lead to The Arlington Hotel, O’Connell Bridge, Dublin, this Sunday for Tipperary and Kilkenny supporters.

Michael Lyster will host a live questions and answers session from 1pm at the Arlington Hotel. Hurling legends from Tipperary and Kilkenny including Pat Fox, Babs Keating, Bobby Ryan, Joe Hayes, DJ Carey, Christy Heffernan, Martin Comerford and Michael Kavanagh will take part in the session.

They will give some interesting and potentially explosive views and opinions on the big game.

If you are travelling on the train or arriving early to Dublin, head to the Arlington Hotel for a GAA breakfast special, which costs €10 if you are wearing your jersey. Breakfast runs from 7.30am to 1pm, with food served all day and live music from 6.30pm until late. Visit The Arlington Hotel's Facebook for more information.