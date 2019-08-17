Lough Derg RNLI rows in behind Tipperary hurlers ahead of final

The volunteers at Lough Derg RNLI have extended their best wishes to the Tipperary hurling team ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Championship Final this Sunday.

The RNLI and the GAA have a joint-partnership to raise awareness of the risks of drowning and encourage people to enjoy the water and involves RNLI volunteer ambassadors visiting GAA clubs around Ireland to give water safety advice to young people and to raise awareness of the risks of drowning through the charity’s Respect the Water campaign.

“Lough Derg RNLI is the only Tipperary-based RNLI station, so we will be giving it extra welly in support of our Tipperary hurlers come Sunday,” said Lough Derg RNLI communications officer Lizzie Cavanagh.

The Lough Derg RNLI crew are pictured above with their inshore rescue boat decked out in the Tipperary colours