Tipperary TD welcomes go ahead for new units at local school

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has confirmed that Kilruane National School has got the go ahead for an ASD unit and two mainstream classes.

"I am delighted to confirm that Kilruane National School has finally got the go ahead for an ASD Unit and two mainstream classrooms which they had been approved for some time. This is the second ASD Unit for Kilruane. A total of €1.7m has been allocated to the works," he said.

The local TD said that this was good news for the area.

"There is a serious need for spaces in ASD Units in the area, and an extra unit in Kilruane will go some way to alleviate this," said Deputy Kelly.

The Labour TD said that huge credit was due to Mairead Kirby, principal, for her "incredible commitment" to the project and the school, as well as to the staff, board of management and all involved in the Kilruane NS.