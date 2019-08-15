NEWS
Girl (12) airlifted to hospital after fall at Tipperary's Rock of Cashel
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after falling at the Rock of Cashel, County Tipperary, on Thursday afternoon.
Gardaí attended the incident at the Rock of Cashel at approximately 1.20pm after the young girl slipped and fell.
She was taken to University Hospital Limerick where her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
