Breaking: Tipperary gardaí seek assistance following assault on woman in Cashel

The gardaí in Tipperary are seeking the public's assistance following an assault on a woman in Cashel this Thursday night / Friday morning.

The woman, who is in her 30s, had been out socialising in the town with a friend and was accosted while she waited for a lift home.

A couple assaulted her and stole her handbag.

The woman was treated for injuries, which were not serious, in South Tipperary General Hospital following the assault.

Insp Seamus Maher of Thurles Garda station has appealed for information from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or a car acting suspiciously in Cashel between 12.45am and 2am to contact Cahir Garda station on 052-7445630 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.