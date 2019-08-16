REVEALED: Tipperary team to play Kilkenny in All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final named by Liam Sheedy

THE Tipperary team to play Kilkenny in All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final in Croke Park, Dublin, on Sunday at 3.30pm has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.

There are no changes from the side that started in the recent semi-final victory. Therefore, Séamus Kennedy holds onto his place after being a late call up the last day.

The Tipperary team is as follows;

1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

4. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

6. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

8. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Michael Breen - Ballina

10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

11. John O’Dwyer - Killenaule

12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. Jason Forde - Silvermines

14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) - Drom-Inch

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

17. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

18. Ger Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

19. Robert Byrne - Portroe

20. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

21. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

22. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

24. Donagh Maher - Burgess

25. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

26. Seán O’Brien – Newport