REVEALED: Tipperary team to play Kilkenny in All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final named by Liam Sheedy
THE Tipperary team to play Kilkenny in All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final in Croke Park, Dublin, on Sunday at 3.30pm has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.
There are no changes from the side that started in the recent semi-final victory. Therefore, Séamus Kennedy holds onto his place after being a late call up the last day.
The Tipperary team is as follows;
1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
3. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg
4. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
6. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
7. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
8. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Michael Breen - Ballina
10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
11. John O’Dwyer - Killenaule
12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
13. Jason Forde - Silvermines
14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) - Drom-Inch
15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy
17. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
18. Ger Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
19. Robert Byrne - Portroe
20. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
21. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
22. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan
23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
24. Donagh Maher - Burgess
25. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
26. Seán O’Brien – Newport
