Cashel Community School celebrates Leaving Cert results

Cashel Community School students celebrated their Leaving Cert results on Tuesday last week, with one student, James O’Sullivan achieving the maximum of 625 points.

Principal Mr Gallagher said, “it was marvellous to see the delight and sheer happiness of those young people as they received their results.

“This year’s results were truly spectacular with results in all areas being above the national average”.

He continued stating that “Cashel Community School is very proud of the class of 2019. It takes a huge amount of hard work and dedication on the part of students, staff and parents to achieve this level of performance.

“Many of the students exceeded their own expectations and it is wonderful to see their efforts recognised on a number of levels.

“We congratulate all of our students for realising their individual potential and we wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

He concluded by forwarding his congratulations and best wishes to the young people and a sincere thank you to all staff for their efforts over the years.

Deputy principal Ms Margaret Moore noted that “we in Cashel Community School believe that success comes in many forms and the student body agreed that the results were a fair reflection on their work over the past five to six years.

“With 5% of our students scoring in excess of 550 points, 16% over 500 points or higher and 30% securing over 450 points, we are very proud and happy. Whilst acknowledging the outstanding achievements of those pupils who scored very well in the Leaving Certificate, we also recognise and applaud the excellent achievements of the many students who fulfilled their potential”.

Finally, deputy principal Mr John Murray offered his advice for the coming days stating that “going forward we would advise students to consider all their options as they reflect on their Leaving Certificate results”.

He acknowledged that while most students are planning on accepting college places, others are considering further training or direct employment.

Congratulations to the class of 2019 on an outstanding performance in this year’s Leaving Certificate exams. The students excelled across the board, maintaining Cashel Community School’s long tradition of academic achievement.