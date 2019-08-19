Tipperary people reminded restrictions still in place at Limerick hospital

University Hospital Group Limerick is reminding Tipperary people that visitor restrictions are still in place due to a number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal symptoms.

All necessary infection prevention and control measures are being put in place to manage this outbreak.

The restrictions were put in place after 14 patients showed symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting in two wards in UHL.

Strict visiting restrictions remain in place on Ward 3A where there is a complete ban on visitors, and Ward 3C, which has restricted visiting.

In the interests of patient safety, it is also necessary to reduce footfall to all areas of the hospital to better manage the outbreak and facilitate cleaning.

Until further notice, only one visitor per patient is allowed and during visiting hours (2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm) only. Members of the public are reminded not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital.

Parents of children in Paediatrics and relatives of those in Critical Care are the only exceptions to this restriction.

A spokesperson said that UHL regrets any inconvenience these necessary precautions may cause to patients and their loved ones.

The Department of Microbiology is investigating the cause of these symptoms.