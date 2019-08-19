Black Bull Threshing Festival in Birr on August 25

The seventeenth annual Threshing Festival takes place at The Black Bull, Sharavogue, Birr, Co Offaly on Sunday August 25.

A fun day out for all the family.

Attractions on the day include working threshing mill, vintage displays, music stand with ceili band and set dancing, dog show, thatched cottage with haggard and live farm animals, butter, griddle bread and colcannon making demonstrations.

Also, sheaf pitching, dart throwing, lucky dip and lucky mouse stall, auction, craft display and a large home produce stall to mention just a few items.

Admission is €5 for adults, children go FREE. Parking off road. Eircode for festival: R42E781. Find us on facebook at blackbullfestival.