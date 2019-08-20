Tipperary children taken to hospital after collision with jeep

Gardaí and emergency services attended a road traffic collision at Moyne, Thurles, County Tipperary, on Monday.

The incident involving a jeep and two youths on a pedal cycle occurred at approximately 5.50pm.

A six-year-old boy was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel in a stable condition and a 10-year-old boy was airlifted to Temple Street with serious but non life threatening injuries.