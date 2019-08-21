Two Tipperary motorists are charged with suspected drinking and driving

The gardaí in Nenagh district made two arrests for alleged drink driving in the past week.

A male who was stopped for speeding by the Limerick Garda Traffic Corps at Annaholty, Birdhill, on August 12, at 6.30pm and subsequently charged with drink driving.

On August 16, a male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision at 7pm at Pound Lane, Nenagh.

A male was arrested and charged for alleged trespass on a property at Cormack Drive on August 12 at 1.30am. The man was also arrested for being intoxicated in public.

The gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance following the theft of tools from a van at Cluain Chaoin, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, overnight on August 14-15. Anybody who may have noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station.

A male was arrested at Pearse Street, Nenagh, on August 16, at 12.30am and charged with being drunk and disorderly.

A man who was intoxicated allegedly failed to comply with a garda’s instruction at Banba Square, at midnight on August 19.

Another male was arrested for the same offence at Kenyon Street, Nenagh, on August 19.