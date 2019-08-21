Tipperary Heartland Tourism Group to host family fun in iconic Jim O' the Mills pub

This is the final chance for the younger members of the family to have a bit of fun before returning to school.

The Tipperary Heartland Tourism Group are holding their annual fundraiser in Jim O’ the Mills (courtesy of the Ryan family) on Saturday evening, August 31 between 6pm and 9 pm.

One of the highlights will be the duck races on the Owenbeg, which flows by the side of the pub. As usual Billy Clancy will line up the ducks and organise proceedings. Last year the water level was a bit low but there’s a fine flow at the moment.

Other activities include skittles, putting a football into a barrel, bouncy castle, face painting, a ring board etc.

The main attraction, of course, will be the bar-be-que, where the cravings of hunger will be satisfied by burgers and sausages, cooked to perfection by temporary chefs, Pat Slattery and Seamus King.

And, while you eat, you will be entertained by musicians, who gather in such numbers in the place.

The ultimate aim is that people enjoy themselves but their presence will help the funds of the Tipperary Heartland Tourism Group, which represents the interests of about ten visitor attraction attractions in the Mid-Tipperary area.

Tickets for the event, which can be had from Jane at the Source, Thurles, or at the entrance to Jim o’ the Mills on the night, cost €10 for a single and €25 for a family.