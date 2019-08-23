Tipperary TD shares farmer 'frustration' over beef talks outcome

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said that he shares the sense of frustration and disappointment being felt by many members of the Beef Plan Movement following the conclusion of talks aimed at achieving fair pricing structures.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after Beef Plan spokespeople accepted that the negotiations had failed to deliver on key areas of concern for many ordinary farmers.

“The general sense among many farmers, especially those who protested, is that this entire process was less a negotiation and more of a PR hostage taking," he said,

Deputy McGrath said that the meat industry had been allowed to leave the talks with its complete dominance of the process intact while the farmer on the ground had achieved some nominal agreements around a Teagasc review of the price differentials on the grid system and commitments to allow extra cattle to qualify for payments.

"I want to say that I also share the real anger of those farmers who were threatened with litigation prior to the talks and who still have that level of coercion hanging over them and their families. Those threats must be immediately dismissed," he said.

Deputy McGrath said that Minister Creed's move for an “expert report” on new technology for beef carcass classification, with additional promises of promotional initiatives for the beef sector and market transparency plans, must surely have been part of his remit before the protests and those kinds of initiatives should have been happening anyway.

"Why did farmers have to organise a nationwide protest before the Minister conceded on the issue of market transparency?" he asked.

He said that Minister Creed could not now present those things as if they were hard won gains from the negotiations when they were the minimum that any farmer should expect from the Government and an honest and fair meat industry.